36 dead after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 04, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

Badhir News: A horrific road accident has happened in Almora, Uttarakhand.. A bus full of passengers fell into a ditch. In which 36 people died. Many people have been injured. At the same time, Uttarakhand CM Dhami has expressed grief over the accident and the government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.