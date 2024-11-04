videoDetails

Nomination to be filed for last day ahead of Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Election

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 04, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Today is the last day for withdrawal of nominations for Maharashtra Assembly elections. In such a situation, Mahavikas Aghadi and Mahayuti have very little time left to convince their rebel candidates. The parties of both the alliances are busy convincing their rebel candidates, who can change the equation of victory and defeat. BJP's rebel candidate from Borivali in Mumbai, Gopal Shetty, may have met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, but he has not yet withdrawn his nomination. At the same time, Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLA Sada Sarvankar has put a condition of withdrawal of nomination against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's son from Mahim seat. MNS has fielded its candidates on 25 seats. Due to rebellion in Shiv Sena and NCP, this time 6 big parties are in the fray. This is the reason why there are more rebels. There are rebels on almost every seat in the state. This time 7,995 candidates have filed nominations.