Army Plane Crashes in Agra, Watch video

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 04, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

A big accident happened in Agra. The army plane crashed. The plane caught fire as soon as it fell. 2 people including the pilot saved their lives by jumping. A big accident happened in Agra. The army plane crashed. 2 people including the pilot saved their lives by jumping. The plane caught fire as soon as it fell on the ground. This accident happened near Songa village of Kagaraul, the video of which has also surfaced.