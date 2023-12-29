trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703891
1 Minute 1 News: Ayodhya Airport name changed before PM Modi visits Ayodhya ?

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Yogi Adityanath Breaking: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya before the big news about the Ayodhya airport. The airport has been renamed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham ahead of its inauguration on January Earlier, it was reported that CM Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya today. There are big preparations in Ayodhya for CM Yogi's programme.

Top News: 29 December 2023 | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Play Icon7:51
Top News: 29 December 2023 | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
Play Icon11:14
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch complete information about Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala
Play Icon17:51
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Watch complete information about Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
Play Icon15:49
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
Play Icon15:36
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?

