videoDetails

1 Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam

| Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

Big news is coming from Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter with terrorists is continuing in Kulgam. An army soldier has been martyred in the encounter. The encounter between terrorists and security forces is continuing in Modergam of Kulgam district.