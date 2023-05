videoDetails

1 video call, DK's game overturned, government will reverse on swearing in?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar arrive at the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. Amid preparations for government formation in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has won the race for the post of CM