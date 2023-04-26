videoDetails

10 DRG jawans and driver martyred in Naxalite attack in Dantewada

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

There was an encounter between Naxalites and security forces in Dantewada of Chhattisgarh. 10 DRG jawans and a driver have received martyrdom in the Naxalite attack.