10 DRG jawans and driver martyred in Naxalite attack in Dantewada

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
There was an encounter between Naxalites and security forces in Dantewada of Chhattisgarh. 10 DRG jawans and a driver have received martyrdom in the Naxalite attack.

