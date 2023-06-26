NewsVideos
videoDetails

10 kg gold missing from Nepal's Pashupatinath temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Pashupatinath Temple: 10 kg of gold has gone missing from the Pashupatinath Temple located in Kathmandu, Nepal. The temple complex has been closed. The police is investigating the matter.

All Videos

Watch exclusive Interview of CM N Biren Singh over Manipur Violence
play icon2:2
Watch exclusive Interview of CM N Biren Singh over Manipur Violence
Traffic jam for several kilometers after the sudden flood in Himachal's Mandi
play icon2:31
Traffic jam for several kilometers after the sudden flood in Himachal's Mandi
Heavy floods and rains wreak havoc in hilly areas
play icon3:34
Heavy floods and rains wreak havoc in hilly areas
Robbery incident in Pragati Maidan Tunnel, miscreants looted Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint
play icon4:44
Robbery incident in Pragati Maidan Tunnel, miscreants looted Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint
On Camera, 4 Men Rob Car At Gunpoint, the Theft was Captured on a Cam in Delhi's 1.5 km-Long Tunnel
play icon0:52
On Camera, 4 Men Rob Car At Gunpoint, the Theft was Captured on a Cam in Delhi's 1.5 km-Long Tunnel

Trending Videos

Watch exclusive Interview of CM N Biren Singh over Manipur Violence
play icon2:2
Watch exclusive Interview of CM N Biren Singh over Manipur Violence
Traffic jam for several kilometers after the sudden flood in Himachal's Mandi
play icon2:31
Traffic jam for several kilometers after the sudden flood in Himachal's Mandi
Heavy floods and rains wreak havoc in hilly areas
play icon3:34
Heavy floods and rains wreak havoc in hilly areas
Robbery incident in Pragati Maidan Tunnel, miscreants looted Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint
play icon4:44
Robbery incident in Pragati Maidan Tunnel, miscreants looted Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint
On Camera, 4 Men Rob Car At Gunpoint, the Theft was Captured on a Cam in Delhi's 1.5 km-Long Tunnel
play icon0:52
On Camera, 4 Men Rob Car At Gunpoint, the Theft was Captured on a Cam in Delhi's 1.5 km-Long Tunnel
Pashupatinath Temple,pashupatinath temple nepal,pashupatinath temple 10 kg gold,gold stolen pashupatinath nepal,pashupatinath nepal,pashupatinath news,pashupatinath temple gold stolen,Nepal news,Pashupatinath,gold in pashupatinath temple,pashupatinath gold,pashupatinath temple in kathmandu,pashupatinath mandir,pashupatinath temple nepal news,Nepal temple,hindu rastra nepal news,kathmandu pashupatinath mandir,Zee News,10 kg gold missing pashupatinath,