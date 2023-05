videoDetails

100 big news of the morning Superfast | Karnataka New CM | Siddaramaiah | D. K. Shivakumar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

The Congress high command has approved the name of Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah may take oath as Chief Minister tomorrow. At the same time, news is also coming that DK Shivakumar has been convinced for the post of Deputy CM.