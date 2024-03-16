NewsVideos
100 NEWS: Biggest action in Delhi liquor scam

Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 07:44 AM IST
100 NEWS: The biggest action has been taken in the alleged liquor scam of Delhi. ED arrested former Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha from Hyderabad yesterday. Today ED will present him in the court.

