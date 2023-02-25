videoDetails

1,000-pound asteroid crashes in Texas' property, caught on Doorbell camera | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

1,000-pound asteroid crashes in Texas' property, caught on Doorbell camera | Zee News English Scientists have found a meteorite from a 1,000-pound space rock that exploded over Texas with the force of 8 tons of TNT this month. At any given moment, the Earth is being bombarded by pieces of organic space debris known as meteoroids. Fortunately, most meteoroids are tiny, with a typical size ranging from a grain of sand and a pebble, and they don't typically pose a threat to the planet or the life on it.