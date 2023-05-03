NewsVideos
10,000 doctors on strike in MP, 13 Medical Colleges also included

|Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:21 AM IST
About 10,000 doctors are on strike in Madhya Pradesh. These include 13 medical colleges and 1000 primary centres.

