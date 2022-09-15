11 die, 25 injured in mini bus accident in J-K's Poonch

As many as 11 people died and 25 others were injured in a mini bus accident in Sawjian area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on September 14. The injured have been rushed to Mandi hospital for treatment. The accident took place while the bus was on its way to Mandi from Sawjian. The rescue operation by the Indian Army is underway.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

