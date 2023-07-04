trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630564
12 people dies as Container collides in Maharashtra's Dhule

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
12 people have died in a horrific road accident near Palasner village on the Mumbai-Agra Highway in Dhule, Maharashtra, while many have been injured. It is being told that the container hit several vehicles due to brake failure.
