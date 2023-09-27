trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667750
12 year old girl brutally raped in Ujjain

Sep 27, 2023
Ujjain Case: A case of rape of a 12 year old girl has come to light in Ujjain. Girl kept wandering half naked on the road for about two and a half hours. It is being told that the police helped the girl by donating blood.
