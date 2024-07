videoDetails

121, Including Children, Killed in Stampede in Hathras

| Updated: Jul 03, 2024, 09:00 AM IST

UP Hathras Stampede Breaking News Update: Big news related to Hathras accident in Uttar Pradesh. The death toll reached 121. 121 people died in Hathras accident. Yesterday information about the death of 116 people was revealed. And now information has come out that 121 people have died.