trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723386
NewsVideos
videoDetails

13 layer security done at Tikri border amid Farmers Protest

|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Kisan Andolan 2024: Farmers are marching to Delhi for the second time today. Meanwhile, once again huge traffic jam can be witnessed in Delhi. This time protest is different because protesters are equipped with heavy machines. One of these is the Poklane machine.

All Videos

Shahbaz Sharif forms government in Pakistan again
Play Icon07:11
Shahbaz Sharif forms government in Pakistan again
Heavy Snowfall In Jammu Kashmir: Mechanical Department Initiates Snow Clearance Operation
Play Icon00:30
Heavy Snowfall In Jammu Kashmir: Mechanical Department Initiates Snow Clearance Operation
Kisan Andolan News: Security increased at Tikri border after farmers' announcement
Play Icon17:50
Kisan Andolan News: Security increased at Tikri border after farmers' announcement
VIRAL VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor Khan Appears To Ignore Shahid Kapoor At Award Show, Sparks Buzz
Play Icon00:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor Khan Appears To Ignore Shahid Kapoor At Award Show, Sparks Buzz
EAM Jaishankar and Hungarian Minister Péter Szijjártó Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ukraine Conflict
Play Icon00:27
EAM Jaishankar and Hungarian Minister Péter Szijjártó Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ukraine Conflict

Trending Videos

Shahbaz Sharif forms government in Pakistan again
play icon7:11
Shahbaz Sharif forms government in Pakistan again
Heavy Snowfall In Jammu Kashmir: Mechanical Department Initiates Snow Clearance Operation
play icon0:30
Heavy Snowfall In Jammu Kashmir: Mechanical Department Initiates Snow Clearance Operation
Kisan Andolan News: Security increased at Tikri border after farmers' announcement
play icon17:50
Kisan Andolan News: Security increased at Tikri border after farmers' announcement
VIRAL VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor Khan Appears To Ignore Shahid Kapoor At Award Show, Sparks Buzz
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor Khan Appears To Ignore Shahid Kapoor At Award Show, Sparks Buzz
EAM Jaishankar and Hungarian Minister Péter Szijjártó Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ukraine Conflict
play icon0:27
EAM Jaishankar and Hungarian Minister Péter Szijjártó Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ukraine Conflict