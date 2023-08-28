trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654504
16-year-old boy jumps from roof in Kota, 'suicide' of student captured in CCTV

|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 07:34 AM IST
From Kota of Rajasthan where again a student has committed suicide. The student gave his life by jumping from the sixth floor of the hostel. Reached the coaching institute in Vigyan Nagar area to give the exam and 5 minutes before the end of the exam, he came out of the exam room and ran and jumped from the sixth floor of the coaching institute. Gave life The picture of the student going to commit suicide has also been captured in the CCTV, the age of the deceased student is said to be 16 years. The student was living with his maternal grandparents in Talwandi area.
