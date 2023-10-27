trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680559
16 year old minor burnt alive in UP's Amethi

|Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Amethi Murder Case: Indecency with a minor girl has come to light in Amethi, UP. Actually a 16 year old minor girl has been burnt alive. The victim died during treatment in the hospital.
BJP attacks Priyanka Gandhi over 'Envelope' Comment
play icon10:0
BJP attacks Priyanka Gandhi over 'Envelope' Comment
PM inaugurates 7th 'Indian Mobile Congress'
play icon4:6
PM inaugurates 7th 'Indian Mobile Congress'
Israeli army enters Gaza Strip for second consecutive day
play icon3:22
Israeli army enters Gaza Strip for second consecutive day
Is Pakistan behind Qatar's Death Sentence Decision?
play icon6:24
Is Pakistan behind Qatar's Death Sentence Decision?
Big revelation on Qatar's death sentence announcement to 8 Indians
play icon2:1
Big revelation on Qatar's death sentence announcement to 8 Indians

