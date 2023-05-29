NewsVideos
16 year old stabbed to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
A horrific incident has come to light from Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a young man named Sahil in the middle of the road. This entire incident has been captured in CCTV

