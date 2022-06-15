NewsVideos

17 parties meeting led by Mamta, will Sharad Pawar be elected for President's election?

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is not keen on contesting the Presidential election, according to a senior party leader, even as some opposition parties have backed his candidature for the race to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The issue came up for discussion after Pawar met Maharashtra NCP ministers here on Monday. An NCP minister, who attended the meeting, said Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh met Pawar on Sunday and affirmed his party's support to the NCP chief for the election for the next President of India, to be held on July 18.

Jun 15, 2022
