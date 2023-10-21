trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678014
2 American women freed from Hamas captivity, Biden's warning to terrorists!

|Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 07:22 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War News: Today is the 15th day of the Israel-Hamas war. Two American citizens from Gaza Strip were held hostage by Hamas terrorists. After which two American women were rescued from Hamas by the Israeli Army. Joe Biden has spoken to both American women on the phone.
