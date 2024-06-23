Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2759852
NewsVideos
videoDetails

2 Arrested from Maharashtra in NEET Paper Leak Case

|Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
NEET Paper Leak Case: Major action has been taken in Nanded, Maharashtra in the NEET paper leak case. 2 more accused have been arrested by Nanded ATS.

All Videos

Delhi CM Kejriwal loosing weight in Jail?
Play Icon03:19
Delhi CM Kejriwal loosing weight in Jail?
Bulldozer Action to take place against 500 houses in UP
Play Icon14:12
Bulldozer Action to take place against 500 houses in UP
Terrorist module exposed in Bengal
Play Icon32:36
Terrorist module exposed in Bengal
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the right way to offer Arghya to Lord Surya.
Play Icon06:28
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the right way to offer Arghya to Lord Surya.
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon10:37
Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Trending Videos

Delhi CM Kejriwal loosing weight in Jail?
play icon3:19
Delhi CM Kejriwal loosing weight in Jail?
Bulldozer Action to take place against 500 houses in UP
play icon14:12
Bulldozer Action to take place against 500 houses in UP
Terrorist module exposed in Bengal
play icon32:36
Terrorist module exposed in Bengal
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the right way to offer Arghya to Lord Surya.
play icon6:28
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the right way to offer Arghya to Lord Surya.
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon10:37
Watch TOP 100 News of the day