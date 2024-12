videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Iltija Mufti Controversial Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 09:22 PM IST

Iltija Mufti has clarified the difference between Hindutva and Hinduism. She described Hindutva as a philosophy of hatred, which was spread by Savarkar. She says that Hindutva believes that India belongs only to Hindus, while Hinduism is a religion like Islam that promotes secularism and love. Intezaar called Hindutva a disease and stressed the need to treat it.