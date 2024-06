videoDetails

2 IEDs weighing 6 kg recovered in Pulwama

| Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 06:54 AM IST

A huge amount of explosives has been found in Pulwama. 2 IEDs weighing 6 kg have been recovered. AK 47 rifles and pistols have been seized. Also, a cache of weapons recovered from the terrorists' aides has been recovered.