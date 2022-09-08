2 lakh crore transferred under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi while virtually interacting with the beneficiaries of various schemes on September 08 at Olpad in Surat, Gujarat. The PM also informed that Rs 2 lakh crores have been directly transferred to the accounts of the country's farmers under the said scheme. “Under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 2 lakh crores have been directly transferred to the accounts of the country's farmers,” the PM said.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi while virtually interacting with the beneficiaries of various schemes on September 08 at Olpad in Surat, Gujarat. The PM also informed that Rs 2 lakh crores have been directly transferred to the accounts of the country's farmers under the said scheme. “Under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 2 lakh crores have been directly transferred to the accounts of the country's farmers,” the PM said.