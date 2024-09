videoDetails

Moulana Issues Fatwa in Bareilly, Muslims Asked to Refrain from Dance and DJ

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

In Bareilly, a Maulana has issued a new fatwa, urging Muslims to refrain from dancing and using DJs, citing Sharia law. This fatwa has sparked a debate among people. This Taliban-like decree in modern India has reignited discussions around religion and culture. Watch the controversy and reactions surrounding this fatwa.