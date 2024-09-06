Advertisement
Deshhit: Pakistan Faces Conflict with Former Ally Taliban Amid Border Tensions

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
Today, Pakistan has been badly beaten by its own disciple, the Taliban. However, the Taliban no longer considers Pakistan its mentor, which is why any issue at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border leads to cross-border firing. In Islamabad, India was always considered the enemy, and the Taliban a friend. However, these days there is a ceasefire on the Indian border, while a war can erupt anytime on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

