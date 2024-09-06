videoDetails
Deshhit: Pakistan Faces Conflict with Former Ally Taliban Amid Border Tensions
Today, Pakistan has been badly beaten by its own disciple, the Taliban. However, the Taliban no longer considers Pakistan its mentor, which is why any issue at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border leads to cross-border firing. In Islamabad, India was always considered the enemy, and the Taliban a friend. However, these days there is a ceasefire on the Indian border, while a war can erupt anytime on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.