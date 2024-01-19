trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711267
2 Lives Lost as Car Collides with Slow-Moving Heavy Tanker on National Highway In Chitradurga

Jan 19, 2024
A somber event unfolds near Chitradurga, Karnataka, as two individuals lose their lives in a collision. The accident occurs when a car strikes a slow-moving heavy tanker from behind on the National Highway.

