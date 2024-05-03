Advertisement
Viral Video: Man Returns To India From Canada To Surprise Girlfriend On Her Birthday

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 03, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Birthdays are an important occasion for everyone, but they are specially so for newlyweds. Would you like to if you live a long way away? One Canadian man, nevertheless, determined to improve expectations by sending his Indian girlfriend an unexpected birthday present. In the viral video, he undertakes the long journey to India, arrives early in the morning, immediately goes to her home bearing a bouquet of flowers. He wakes her up with the cutest surprise, despite the fact that it is really early. His thoughtful birthday wish and their tearful reunion are captured throughout the entire film. Because he surprised her at her doorway, it's a lot more special. The Instagram user @ti_and_ka posted this charming video. The user stated, "Surprise visit to India," next to the video's title. - Watch the video

