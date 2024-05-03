Advertisement
Smriti Irani spoke on Rahul's nomination from raebareli

May 03, 2024
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Rae Bareli seat of UP. Meanwhile, Union Minister Smriti Irani has targeted Rahul Gandhi for leaving Amethi.

