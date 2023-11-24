trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691642
2 terrorists killed in ongoing encounter in Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 02:36 AM IST
Top Lashkar commander Qari was killed by security forces in an encounter that was going on for two days in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. In the operation to eliminate Qari, 5 soldiers including 2 army captains were martyred.
