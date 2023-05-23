NewsVideos
2000 notes to change in banks from today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
2000 notes will be exchanged in banks from today. RBI has also issued guidelines regarding this. Know in detail what are the new guidelines of RBI.

