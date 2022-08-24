2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 First Drive Review - Can it reignite the dead segment?
Maruti Suzuki Alto needs no introduction, whatsoever, as over 40 lakh of them are already on the Indian roads. Now, the third-gen avatar of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is introduced to reignite a segment that has been shrinking and is making carmaker exit is space. With a completely revamped styling, 5th-gen Heartect architecture, buffed-up feature list and more, will the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 be able to do the task? We tried finding out the same as we got a chance to drive it around Cochin in God’s Own Country in heavy downpour. Well, watch the video to find out if it managed to leave us impressed or depressed.
