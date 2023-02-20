videoDetails

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580 First Drive Review: A Modern-day Luxury Chariot

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S580 First Drive Review: A Modern-day Luxury Chariot Mercedes-Maybach S580 is on sale in India at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 2.57 crore. Based on the long-wheelbase version of the S-Class, it is longer than the german carmaker's flagship saloon as well. It is 5469 mm long, 2,109 mm wide, and 1,510 mm tall. The wheelbase stands at 3,396 mm. Consequently, the Maybach S580 has a road presence that catches the attention of all.