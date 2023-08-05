trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645146
NewsVideos
videoDetails

216 arrested, over 80 people in preventive detention: Haryana HM Anil Vij on Nuh’s violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Home Minister of Haryana Anil Vij spoke on the situation in Nuh after state witnessed violence that erupted between two groups on July 31.During an interaction with the media, he said that the police are taking action against all the accused and that till now 104 FIRs have been lodged and 216 people have been arrested and that more than 80 people are in preventive detention. Police are taking cognisance of each and every movement.“Till now 104 FIRs have been lodged and 216 people have been arrested and that more than 80 people in preventive detention. Police are taking cognizance of each and every movement”, said Anil Vij.

All Videos

After PM Modi’s Egypt visit, Egypt Air begins direct flight from Cairo to Delhi
play icon3:54
After PM Modi’s Egypt visit, Egypt Air begins direct flight from Cairo to Delhi
‘Chandrayaan-3’ inches closer to moon, ISRO all set for Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI)
play icon3:10
‘Chandrayaan-3’ inches closer to moon, ISRO all set for Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI)
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said – Hatred is being spread by teasing small points in the name of religion
play icon8:35
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said – Hatred is being spread by teasing small points in the name of religion
BJP MP will be hit! MP Ram Shankar Katheria found guilty
play icon0:42
BJP MP will be hit! MP Ram Shankar Katheria found guilty
Evidence of 'Mahadev' found in front of Muslim side's lawyers
play icon2:20
Evidence of 'Mahadev' found in front of Muslim side's lawyers

Trending Videos

After PM Modi’s Egypt visit, Egypt Air begins direct flight from Cairo to Delhi
play icon3:54
After PM Modi’s Egypt visit, Egypt Air begins direct flight from Cairo to Delhi
‘Chandrayaan-3’ inches closer to moon, ISRO all set for Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI)
play icon3:10
‘Chandrayaan-3’ inches closer to moon, ISRO all set for Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI)
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said – Hatred is being spread by teasing small points in the name of religion
play icon8:35
Taal Thok Ke: AIMIM spokesperson said – Hatred is being spread by teasing small points in the name of religion
BJP MP will be hit! MP Ram Shankar Katheria found guilty
play icon0:42
BJP MP will be hit! MP Ram Shankar Katheria found guilty
Evidence of 'Mahadev' found in front of Muslim side's lawyers
play icon2:20
Evidence of 'Mahadev' found in front of Muslim side's lawyers