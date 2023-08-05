videoDetails

216 arrested, over 80 people in preventive detention: Haryana HM Anil Vij on Nuh’s violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

Home Minister of Haryana Anil Vij spoke on the situation in Nuh after state witnessed violence that erupted between two groups on July 31.During an interaction with the media, he said that the police are taking action against all the accused and that till now 104 FIRs have been lodged and 216 people have been arrested and that more than 80 people are in preventive detention. Police are taking cognisance of each and every movement.“Till now 104 FIRs have been lodged and 216 people have been arrested and that more than 80 people in preventive detention. Police are taking cognizance of each and every movement”, said Anil Vij.