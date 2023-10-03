trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670137
NewsVideos
videoDetails

24 deaths witnessed within 24 hours in Nanded Hospital

|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 06:55 AM IST
Maharashtra Hospital News: Shocking news has come out from Maharashtra. About 24 patients have died in a hospital in Nanded in 24 hours. Questions are being raised on Shinde government regarding this. Know in this report why such negligence?
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023: Will India win the World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit?
play icon21:41
World Cup 2023: Will India win the World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit?
Who will get the benefit from caste census?
play icon37:34
Who will get the benefit from caste census?
PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajasthan
play icon8:22
PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajasthan
Deshhit: Pakistan's dirty game exposed!
play icon3:22
Deshhit: Pakistan's dirty game exposed!
Deshhit: TP caused terrible destruction in Pakistan!
play icon4:55
Deshhit: TP caused terrible destruction in Pakistan!

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: Will India win the World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit?
play icon21:41
World Cup 2023: Will India win the World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit?
Who will get the benefit from caste census?
play icon37:34
Who will get the benefit from caste census?
PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajasthan
play icon8:22
PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajasthan
Deshhit: Pakistan's dirty game exposed!
play icon3:22
Deshhit: Pakistan's dirty game exposed!
Deshhit: TP caused terrible destruction in Pakistan!
play icon4:55
Deshhit: TP caused terrible destruction in Pakistan!
Maharashtra Hospital News,maharashtra hospital death,maharashtra hospital jitra,Maharashtra hospital,Nanded,nanded news,nanded news live,nanded hospital news,nanded hospital death,nanded hospital death news today,nanded hospital news in hindi,nanded hospital today news,nanded hospital news live,24 deaths,24 deaths in maharashtra hospital,24 deaths in maharashtra,shinde government news,Eknath Shinde,Breaking News,trending news,Hindi News,Zee News,