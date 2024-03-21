Advertisement
24 Ki Sarkar: Will Badaun Case affect Elections?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 01:46 AM IST
It is said in the politics of our country that the road to Delhi goes through Uttar Pradesh. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Do you know its meaning? Every seventh Lok Sabha seat in the country is in UP. If big leaders like Akhilesh Yadav are raising questions on Sajid's encounter at Badaun, then what is the big reason behind it?

