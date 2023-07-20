trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637932
26-year-old fashion designer commits suicide in Safdarjung Enclave area of ​​Delhi

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Delhi Fashion Designer Case: A 26-year-old fashion designer has committed suicide in Safdarjung area of ​​Delhi. The age of the deceased is 26 years and the investigation is going on by the police in this matter.
Anurag Thakur makes big statement on Manipur Viral Video
play icon1:11
Anurag Thakur makes big statement on Manipur Viral Video
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm due to uproar over Manipur Viral Video
play icon8:13
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm due to uproar over Manipur Viral Video
PM Modi' makes big statement on Manipur Viral Video
play icon8:36
PM Modi' makes big statement on Manipur Viral Video
Will Seema Truth be revealed soon?
play icon4:45
Will Seema Truth be revealed soon?
Rouse Avenue Court to announce decision on Brij Bhushan Singh today
play icon0:48
 Rouse Avenue Court to announce decision on Brij Bhushan Singh today
