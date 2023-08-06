trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645214
3 dead in Jharkhand's Giridih as bus falls in river

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 07:51 AM IST
Jharkhand Accident Today: Horrible road accident has been reported from Jharkhand. About 3 passengers have died and many passengers are missing after the bus fell into the river. Please tell that there were about 30 to 35 passengers in the bus.

