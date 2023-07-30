trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642328
3 FIRs registered, search continues for Delhi's Nangloi rioters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
There was an uproar while taking out Tajiya in Delhi. The mob pelted stones at the police and several vehicles. Then the police had to lathicharge. Heavy police force is deployed in the area.

