3 out of 9 MLAs in Ajit Pawar's Faction Being Investigated by ED, Know About The Cases Against Them

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Of the nine Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders who were sworn in as Cabinet ministers in Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government on Sunday, at least three leaders or their family members — Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif — are facing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate or Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in cases linked to money laundering.
