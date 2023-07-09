NewsVideos
videoDetails

3 people dead due to Landslide in Shimla

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 01:11 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Heavy Rain: Due to monsoon, the situation seems to be worsening due to heavy rains in many areas of the country. Where on one hand flood-like situation has arisen in the plains, on the other hand landslides have been seen in the mountains due to heavy rains. Landslides have occurred in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains due to which 3 people have lost their lives.

