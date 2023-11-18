trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689385
30 SEC NEWS: Roofs of two malls collapsed due to earthquake in Philippines

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
PHILLIPINES Earthquake Breaking: Southern Philippines has been shaken by the earthquake. It is being said that the intensity of the earthquake was 6.7. Two big malls have been damaged by the earthquake.
PHILLIPINES EARTHQUAKE Breaking: Southern Philippines shaken by earthquake
PHILLIPINES EARTHQUAKE Breaking: Southern Philippines shaken by earthquake
