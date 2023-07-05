trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631134
NewsVideos
videoDetails

35 out of 53 MLAs in Ajit Pawar's camp, says sources

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: In Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar factions are meeting at different places amid split in NCP. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar is seen towering over Sharad. 35 out of 53 MLAs have reached Ajit Pawar's camp.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Firing in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court
play icon2:13
Firing in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court
SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
play icon0:55
SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
play icon5:49
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
play icon5:2
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
play icon1:41
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Firing in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court
play icon2:13
Firing in Delhi's Tis Hazari Court
SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
play icon0:55
SDRF Personnel Saves Kawariya From Drowing In Ganga At Haridwar | Sawan | Kawar
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
play icon5:49
Man Urinates On Tribal Man In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; Case Registered Under NSA On CM Shivraj’s Order
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
play icon5:2
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Time for show of strength!
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
play icon1:41
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Hoists Party Flag At NCP Office In Mumbai
Maharashtra political crisis,maharashtra political crisis explained,maharashtra political crisis live,maharashtra political crisis ncp meeting,Sharad pawar Meeting,sharad pawar meeting mla,sharad pawar mla,sharad pawar mla list,Ajit Pawar,ajit pawar latest news,ajit pawar news,ajit pawar vs sharad pawar,ajit pawar sharad pawar meeting,mla in ajit pawar,number of mla ajit pawar,number of mla sharad pawar,ncp meeting,ajit pawar mla,sharad vs ajit mla,