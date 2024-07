videoDetails

38 year old jumps off Atal Setu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 08:10 AM IST

Atal Setu Suicide Case: A 38-year-old man has committed suicide by jumping from Atal Setu in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is being told that this person was financially troubled and a video of this incident has surfaced.