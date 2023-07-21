trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638305
4 accused arrested in Manipur Viral Video Case

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Manipur Viral Video 2023: A video of July 4 has surfaced from Manipur. In this video, two women of one community are seen being brutalized by the people of the other side. Taking major action in this connection, all the four accused have been arrested. On the other hand, there is anger in the whole country about this incident and demand for capital punishment is being made.
