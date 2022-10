4 kidnapped Sikh family members, including an 8-month-old baby, found dead in California

| Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 11:03 PM IST

All four Sikh family members, including an eight-month-old baby girl, who were kidnapped in the US state of California earlier this week have been found dead, quotes the authorities. The family is originally from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, and was kidnapped from California, on Monday.