10 Pilgrims Dead After Terrorist Attack On Bus in Jammu Kashmir's Reasi

Sonam | Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 12:16 AM IST

Jammu Kashmir Terrorist Attack Update Reasi: Terrorist attack took place in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. It is being told that after the firing, a bus full of pilgrims fell into a ditch. 10 people have died and 33 people are injured. Citing initial reports, officials said a bus full of pilgrims going from Katra to Shivkhodi was attacked in Poni area. After which the driver lost control of the bus and it fell into the ditch.