4 officers of Tihar Jail suspended

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Major action has been taken in the case of Yasin Malik's production. 4 officers of Tihar Jail have been suspended. On Friday, Yasin Malik was to be produced through video conferencing but the police took him to the Supreme Court.
